BlackRock Inc. Acquires 38,134 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.12% of OP Bancorp worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the period.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,955 shares of company stock valued at $150,385.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

