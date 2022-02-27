BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Marchex worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marchex alerts:

MCHX stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marchex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Marchex Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.