BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of So-Young International worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in So-Young International by 1,056.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in So-Young International by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in So-Young International by 2,608.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.32. So-Young International Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

