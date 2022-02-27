BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 185,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE SBSW opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

