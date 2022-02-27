BlackRock Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.63% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKCC stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

