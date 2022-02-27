BlackRock Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.98% of Townsquare Media worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 44.2% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 237,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TSQ stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

