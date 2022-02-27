BlackRock Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Cumulus Media worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth $584,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 14.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

CMLS stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

