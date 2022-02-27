BlackRock Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $51.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

