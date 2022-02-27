BlackRock Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of OptiNose worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.93. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

