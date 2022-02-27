BlackRock Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,998 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Orbital Energy Group worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 1,059.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OEG opened at $1.35 on Friday. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO James F. Oneil bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 160,000 shares of company stock worth $400,200. 7.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orbital Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

