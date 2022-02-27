BlackRock Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 254.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,122,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $10.98 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.