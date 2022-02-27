BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 26.56% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,269,000.

Shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

