BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.42% of AC Immune worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AC Immune by 223.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

