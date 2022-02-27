BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BlackRock worth $647,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $750.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $834.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $884.20. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.