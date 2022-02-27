BlackRock Inc. Purchases 33,059 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.10% of Frequency Electronics worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

FEIM opened at $8.63 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

