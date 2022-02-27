BlackRock Inc. Purchases 40,622 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.96 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $108.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.21.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.