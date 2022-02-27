BlackRock Inc. Purchases 49,546 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Celestica worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Celestica stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

