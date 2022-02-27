BlackRock Inc. Purchases 50,236 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of -0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

