BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,996 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth about $205,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.6% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STN opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several analysts have commented on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

