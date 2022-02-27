BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,409 iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYGH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $86.48 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.37.

