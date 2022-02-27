BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,983 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.