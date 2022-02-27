BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,856,966 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,856,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $207,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE MIC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $322.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

