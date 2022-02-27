Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $613,351.35 and approximately $150,236.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

