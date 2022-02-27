bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.82) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.68) and the highest is ($1.34). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.91) to ($11.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($3.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $432.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.60. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in bluebird bio by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in bluebird bio by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 283,213 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 195,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

