bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.34). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($3.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.91) to ($11.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($3.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover bluebird bio.

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

BLUE stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $432.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 195,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

