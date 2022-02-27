bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,788 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of bluebird bio worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.60. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

bluebird bio Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.