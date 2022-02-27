BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 17,573 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

