BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 200,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 2.41% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,444,000 after purchasing an additional 773,751 shares in the last quarter.

KIE stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $41.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

