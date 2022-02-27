BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,865 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.56% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

ANF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.