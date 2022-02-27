BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 11,901 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.79. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

