BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 34,581 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.26% of Lazard worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Lazard stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

