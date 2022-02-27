BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 74,386 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Hasbro worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

