BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $103.97 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $109.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $107.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

