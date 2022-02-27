BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

