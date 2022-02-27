BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $413,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $429.92 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.22 and its 200 day moving average is $491.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

