BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

