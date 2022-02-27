BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.71 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Allegion worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.55. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.83 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

