BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.84 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,059 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Barclays raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho boosted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

CF Industries stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,088 shares of company stock worth $14,073,244 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

