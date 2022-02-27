BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 9.1% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $27,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

