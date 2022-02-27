BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $12.24 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 472.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 92,308 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

EXR opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

