BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $200.67 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average of $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

