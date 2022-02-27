BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $159.02 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $122.61 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

