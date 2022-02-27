BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301,650 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,930,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

NYSE:EQR opened at $87.26 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

