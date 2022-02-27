BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 13,903 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $385.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

