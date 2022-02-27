BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 38,913 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $98.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82.

