BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of Varonis Systems worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

