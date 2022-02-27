BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $199.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.