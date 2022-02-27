BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,345 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $9,480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,312,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,981,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 396.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,943,000 after buying an additional 2,048,592 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

MRO stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.