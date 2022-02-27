BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 24,213 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,605,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after buying an additional 232,315 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Robert Half International by 362.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 202,424 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,072,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE RHI opened at $120.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.22. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

