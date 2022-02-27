BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 27,315 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,315 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 86.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 64.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

